Home / India News / Not found sufficient evidence to arrest Brij Bhushan: Delhi Police

Not found sufficient evidence to arrest Brij Bhushan: Delhi Police

The wrestlers, who had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 seeking the arrest of Singh, were removed from the site by the Delhi Police on Sunday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Not found sufficient evidence to arrest Brij Bhushan: Delhi Police

1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 2:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said it has not found sufficient evidence to prove women wrestlers' allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and to arrest him.

The police will submit a report in court within 15 days, a senior official said.

"During the investigation so far, the police have not found sufficient evidence to arrest the WFI chief. There is also no supportive evidence to prove their (wrestlers) claim. A report will be submitted in court within 15 days which could be in the form of a charge sheet or final report," the officer said.

The wrestlers, who had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 seeking the arrest of Singh, were removed from the site by the Delhi Police on Sunday after they tried to march to the new Parliament building that was inaugurated the same day.

They were detained and later let off.

Also Read

Delhi Police records statement of WFI chief in sexual harassment case

DCW asks why wrestling federation chief not asked to quit amid allegations

Olympic medallist Punia accepts Bhushan's challenge to undergo Narco test

Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief

SIT constituted to probe sexual harassment allegation against WFI chief

Bengaluru may need Rs 2,800 cr to fix drainage, avoid flooding: Report

Newly married couples get contraceptives at mass wedding in MP; sparks row

Nepal PM Dahal to seek energy, new air route deals on India visit

Delhi Metro launches WhatsApp-based ticketing service, all you need to know

Indian scientists discover alien planet, 13 times bigger than Jupiter

Topics :Delhi PoliceSexual harassment caseWoman wrestler

First Published: May 31 2023 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story