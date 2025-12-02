New complex housing Prime Minister's Office to be called 'Seva Teerth'

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The new building that is set to house the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) will be called 'Seva Teerth'. Development of the new building is part of the Central Vista redevelopment project and is meant to bring important government offices together in one place, so work and coordination become easier.

As part of this project, the government plans to bring 51 central government ministries into 10 Common Central Secretariat buildings. Officials say this will help cut delays, improve the movement of files and staff, and make the entire administrative system more efficient. The new buildings will have flexible layouts, modern workspaces, and updated technology that matches global standards.