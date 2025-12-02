Home / India News / New complex housing Prime Minister's Office to be called 'Seva Teerth'

New complex housing Prime Minister's Office to be called 'Seva Teerth'

The building is part of the larger Central Vista redevelopment project, which aims to bring major government offices into one integrated zone to improve efficiency

Earlier, the government renamed Rajpath as 'Kartavya Path' to highlight duty and public service instead of power. Photo: PMO
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 4:03 PM IST
The new building that is set to house the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) will be called 'Seva Teerth'. Development of the new building is part of the Central Vista redevelopment project and is meant to bring important government offices together in one place, so work and coordination become easier.
 
As part of this project, the government plans to bring 51 central government ministries into 10 Common Central Secretariat buildings. Officials say this will help cut delays, improve the movement of files and staff, and make the entire administrative system more efficient. The new buildings will have flexible layouts, modern workspaces, and updated technology that matches global standards.

Govt's renaming drive

Earlier, the government renamed Rajpath as 'Kartavya Path' to highlight duty and public service instead of power.
 
The 7, Race Course Road, which houses the Prime Minister's official residence, was also renamed as 'Lok Kalyan Marg' in 2016.
 
The Central Secretariat has also been named 'Kartavya Bhavan'.
 
 

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

