MPs raise Anganwadi upgrades, Bhojpuri academy, pollution concerns in RS

Members of Parliament on Tuesday raised issues ranging from modernisation of Anganwadi kitchens and establishment of a Bhojpuri literary academy to the growing air pollution crisis during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha.
Rekha Sharma (BJP) demanded a national programme for modernising Anganwadi nutrition kitchens, proposing upgrades including stainless steel utensils and food storage, clean preparation counters, safe drinking water units and exhaust systems for ventilation.
While acknowledging the Anganwadi network as one of India's proudest social welfare achievements, she said nutrition kitchens require modernisation to meet today's needs.
Sharma stressed the importance of millet-based nutrition menus and urged states yet to adopt this practice, to follow the example of those already implementing it.
She also called for integration of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) for supply of nutritious food and strengthening of digital monitoring and growth tracking systems in Anganwadis.
Kunwar Ratanjeet Pratap Narain (BJP) demanded establishment of a Kendriya Bhojpuri Sahitya Academy in Kushinagar and Deoria districts of Uttar Pradesh, saying it would provide a platform for literary figures and artists from Seemanchal, Mithila and Nepal, and help save the language from extinction.
Noting that Bhojpuri academies function in Delhi, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, he said Uttar Pradesh, considered the heartland of Bhojpuri language, does not have any such academy.
Ayodhya Rami Reddy Alla (YSRCP) flagged the escalating air pollution crisis as a major public health emergency, saying nearly one in seven Delhi residents faces the risk of premature death due to air pollution.
Over 17,000 deaths last year were directly attributed to deteriorating air quality, with the capital's Air Quality Index frequently remaining in the severe category, he said.
Reddy highlighted a similar crisis in Visakhapatnam where PM10 levels have increased 32.7 per cent over the past seven years. Despite allocation of Rs 129.4 crore under the National Clean Air Programme for Andhra Pradesh, only Rs 39.64 crore has been utilised, exposing serious lapses in monitoring, inter-departmental coordination and local enforcement, he said.
Stating that unchecked air pollution costs India more than 3 per cent of its GDP annually, he called for political will to combat pollution, backed by reliable data, public awareness and real-time governance.
Mamata Mohanta (BJP) and Karthikeya Sharma (IND) also raised issues during Zero Hour.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
