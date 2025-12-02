'We are united': Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar reject leadership-change buzz

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

In an attempt to put to rest speculation over a leadership tussle in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he and his deputy, DK Shivakumar, are united and are running the government in complete harmony.

After a breakfast meeting at Shivakumar’s residence in Bengaluru, their second such meeting in four days, Siddaramaiah said, "There are no differences. DK Shivakumar and I are united. We run the government unitedly. In the future also we will run the government unitedly."

What sparked the speculations?

The meeting comes amid sustained speculation over a possible leadership change in the state as the Congress government crossed the midway point of its five-year term on November 20. A purported power-sharing understanding from 2023 has fuelled conversations around whether Shivakumar will take over as CM.

Amid this chatter, over a dozen Congress MLAs reportedly met All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge last month to back Shivakumar as CM. Following this, Siddaramaiah also had a meeting with Kharge, reportedly to discuss the issue. On Tuesday, Siddaramaiah also said he would meet AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal at a function in Mangaluru on Wednesday. He reiterated that both he and Shivakumar would abide by whatever the Congress high command decides. Asked about when Shivakumar might assume the top post, he said, "When the high command says." He added that there had been no communication so far from the party leadership regarding any timeline. “If they call us, we will definitely go and meet them,” he stated.