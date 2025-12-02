Home / India News / NHAI partners with Reliance Jio to launch mobile safety alerts on highways

NHAI partners with Reliance Jio to launch mobile safety alerts on highways

The initiative aims to strengthen road safety by providing timely information to National Highway users, enabling them to adjust speed and driving behaviour well in advance

Highway, Road
According to the statement, alerts will be sent through SMS, WhatsApp and high-priority calls to National Highway users (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 2:59 PM IST
State-owned NHAI on Tuesday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Reliance Jio to introduce a telecom-based safety alert system across the National Highway network.

In a statement, NHAI said that using Jio's existing 4G and 5G network, travellers will receive warnings on their mobile phones as they approach identified risk locations such as accident-prone stretches, stray-cattle zones, fog-affected areas and emergency diversions.

The initiative aims to strengthen road safety by providing timely information to National Highway users, enabling them to adjust speed and driving behaviour well in advance, it added.

According to the statement, alerts will be sent through SMS, WhatsApp and high-priority calls to National Highway users.

The system will be integrated in a phased manner with NHAI's digital platforms, including 'Rajmargyatra' mobile application and emergency helpline number 1033, it said.

The automated system will work for all Jio mobile users on or near the National Highways and provide early warning to National Highway commuters before they enter a hazardous zone. The solution will use existing telecom towers and can be deployed quickly, without additional roadside hardware.

This strategic partnership will leverage Jio's digital infrastructure, serving over 500 million subscribers in the country.

The statement said NHAI will take similar exercise with other telecom service providers as well.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :NHAINHAI projectshighwayReliance JioNational Highways Authority of India

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

