NHAI partners with Reliance Jio to launch mobile safety alerts on highways

State-owned NHAI on Tuesday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Reliance Jio to introduce a telecom-based safety alert system across the National Highway network.

In a statement, NHAI said that using Jio's existing 4G and 5G network, travellers will receive warnings on their mobile phones as they approach identified risk locations such as accident-prone stretches, stray-cattle zones, fog-affected areas and emergency diversions.

The initiative aims to strengthen road safety by providing timely information to National Highway users, enabling them to adjust speed and driving behaviour well in advance, it added.

According to the statement, alerts will be sent through SMS, WhatsApp and high-priority calls to National Highway users.