Home / India News / New platform numbering at Dadar junction from Dec 9 to lessen confusion

New platform numbering at Dadar junction from Dec 9 to lessen confusion

Of the total 15 platforms at Dadar junction, platform numbers one to seven are on the Western Railway side, and their numbering will remain unchanged

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 8:20 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

New sequential numbering of platforms will adopted at the Dadar junction here with effect from December 9, the Central Railway said on Wednesday.

Platform numbers at the station, one of the busiest in the city, have been revised in order to reduce confusion among commuters, it said in a release.

Of the total 15 platforms at Dadar junction, platform numbers one to seven are on the Western Railway side, and their numbering will remain unchanged. The existing one to eight platforms on the Central Railway side will be numbered from eight to 14. Thus, the existing platform number one on the Central Railway side will become platform number eight.

As the existing platform number two is being merged to expand the present platform number one, platform number three will be numbered as nine in the new system.

Also Read

Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express gets additional vistadome coach from April 14

North Eastern Railway services to be colour coded in Lucknow division

Railways to prepare fresh proposal for Hubli-Ankola railway line in K'taka

Mamata condoles deaths in Tamil Nadu fire mishap, asks for more vigilance

Several trains in Rajasthan cancelled in view of cyclonic storm Biparjoy

Ensuring smart governance, Tripura Chief Minister launches e-cabinet system

Uttarakhand govt signs MoU worth Rs 3800 cr with Kayan Jet in London

India, Canada row didn't come up in Jaishankar's meeting with Blinken: US

India has always backed perspectives of developing nations: RS Dy Chairman

IAEA conference: India spells out plans to use N-power to achieve Net Zero

Topics :MaharashtraIndian Railwaysrailway station

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 8:20 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: Report

Cipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shattered

Pak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

NIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: Poll

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares

Next Story