Uttarakhand govt signs MoU worth Rs 3800 cr with Kayan Jet in London

In the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Uttarakhand government signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth Rs 3800 crore with industrial group Kayan Jet in London for developing a skiing resort and cable car project in Uttarakhand.

On this occasion, an agreement was reached with Kayan Jet to develop skiing resort projects in the famous tourist areas of Devbhoomi, Auli, Dayara Bugyal and Munsiyari.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that along with developing new sources of livelihood for the local people, we are working at a fast pace towards making Uttarakhand a global tourism destination by realizing the immense potential of tourism.

The Chief Minister said that as per the vision of the Prime Minister, Uttarakhand is also ensuring its contribution towards making India a 5 trillion economy through the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit to be organized in the month of December.

Earlier, on Tuesday, CM Dhami said that there is immense potential in the real estate market of Uttarakhand adding that the state government is working on building two new cities in the state.

Addressing the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit in London, Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "The UK real estate market offers various opportunities ranging from residential development to commercial infrastructure. Cities like London and Manchester are good examples of this. There is immense potential in Uttarakhand too, we are working on building two new cities in the state."

He further stated that Uttarakhand has also made its mark for itself in the field of technology and innovation and Britain's experience in these fields will help the state.

"Uttarakhand has been successful in making a mark for itself in the field of technology and innovation. Britain is a world power in this field, so your experience is also very important for us. Britain is a leader in the field of healthcare and life sciences. Uttarakhand has also developed as the pharma hub of India. 22 per cent of the entire country's pharma work is done in Uttarakhand," CM Dhami said.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami is on a 4-day trip to the UK from 25-28 September. The CM with his entourage arrived in London on Monday evening for the visit to invite NRIs and Industrialists to the Global Investors Conference to be held in the state in December.