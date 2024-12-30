New Year 2025: Will banks remain closed on January 1? All you need to know

The new year is here and people are wondering about bank holidays on January 1, 2025, on the occasion of New Year.

January has several holidays, including the festive, regional, and national holidays. All banks (public and private) will observe holidays on two Saturdays and four Sundays in the first month of the new year. However, it should be noted that bank holiday schedules vary by state, so it’s always best to check-in with your local branch.

Will banks remain closed on New Year’s day?

Most banks across the country will remain closed on January 1, 2025, to mark the New Year. However, banks in Mizoram and Sikkim will remain closed on December 31, 2024, for New Year’s Eve celebrations

Online Banking Services

Banks may remain closed on New Year, but online websites and mobile banking services will remain active regardless of weekend or other leaves. One can also access any bank's ATMs for cash withdrawals.

Every year, RBI declares the bank's annual holiday calendar under the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act. While preparing the holiday list, RBI considers national and local occasions, religious celebrations and other cultural observances.

RBI announces the holiday list through its official website, which is shared with all financial institutions. However, the list for the year 2025 is yet to be released by the RBI.

January 2025 Bank Holiday List

RBI is yet to announce an official calendar for January 2025, but banks are expected to have 13 non-working days, during the month including two Saturdays and four Sundays off.

January 2025 tentative holiday list