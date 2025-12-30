Delhi police issue traffic advisory for New Year's Eve: Details here

Ahead of New Year’s Eve, Delhi police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory and announced special arrangements for areas around Connaught Place.

With a sharp rise in holiday traffic expected, the police said road diversions and parking curbs will be enforced on December 31 from 7 pm and will remain in place until celebrations conclude. According to news agency ANI, the measures will apply to both private and public transport. Additional traffic staff have been deployed at identified congestion-prone spots near busy markets and popular venues to regulate movement.

Entry into Connaught Place’s inner, middle and outer circles will be restricted, with only vehicles carrying valid passes allowed. The police said no vehicle will be permitted to move towards Connaught Place beyond the following points:

1. Roundabout (R/A) Mandi House 2. R/A Bengali Market 3. North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover 4. Minto Road - Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg crossing 5. Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Railway Station) 6. R.K. Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing 7. R/A Gole Market 8.R/A G.P.O., New Delhi 9. Patel Chowk 10. Kasturba Gandhi Road - Ferozeshah Road Crossing 11. Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane 12. R/A Windsor Place To ensure smooth movement for citizens, the traffic police highlighted parking arrangements around Connaught Place. Motorists can park their vehicles at the following places in the vicinity of Connaught Place:

1. Near Gole Dak Khana: a. Kali Bari Marg, b. Pt Pant Marg, c. Bhai Veer Singh Marg 2. Near Patel Chowk on Rakab Ganj Road, behind AIR 3. Near Mandi House on Copernicus Marg up to Baroda House a. Near Minto Road on DD Upadhaya Marg and Press Road area. b. Near Panchkuian Road on R.K. Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road & Basant Road towards Pahar Ganj. c. Near K.G. Marg-Ferozshah Road Crossing on Copernicus Lane as well as K.G. Marg towards C-Hexagon. d. Near R/A Bengali market - on Babar Road and Tansen Marg

e. Near Windsor Place, Rajender Prasad Raisina Road f. Near Gole Market at Peshwa Road, Service Road along Bhai Veer Singh Marg, and R K Ashram Road. g. Near R/A Buta Singh on Jantar Mantar Road, Raisina Road. There will only be limited parking spaces in Connaught Place, which will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. People are also advised to use alternative routes available for the North-South directions. Ring Road from ISBT to Ashram or via Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Mathura Road to reach Ashram and vice versa via ISBT, Rani Jhansi Marg, Panchkuiyan Road, Mandir Marg, Park Street, Mother Teresa Crescent Road & beyond, or via Rani Jhansi Marg, Panchkuiyan Road, Hanuman Murti, Ring Road.