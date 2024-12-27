Man who set himself on fire near Parliament succumbs to burn injuries

The 26-year-old man who set himself on fire near the new parliament building on Wednesday, December 25, succumbed to his burn injuries while undergoing treatment at RML Hospital in Delhi on Friday, according to police officials, news agency PTI reported. His body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem.

According to medical staff at the hospital, Jitendra suffered 95 per cent burn injuries, which ultimately led to his death. The hospital authorities stated that the cause of death was shock from inhalational burns, resulting from second-degree deep dermal burns over 95 per cent of his body.

Jitendra was a resident of Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, who tried to immolate himself with a petrol-like substance. The fire was initially extinguished by security personnel present at the spot, and rushed to RML Hospital in Delhi.

Earlier, in their statement, Delhi Police had said, “He set himself on fire at the roundabout near Rail Bhawan. The local police and railway police, along with some people, immediately extinguished the fire and the person was sent to hospital.”

A police officer said that carrying a bag with clothes and a notebook, he sat on the footpath for a few minutes, after which he poured chemicals over himself and set himself alight. “As his body was consumed by flames, he ran into the road and collapsed. Security personnel quickly covered him with a blanket to extinguish the fire,” the officer said.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Jitendra’s extreme step was driven by mental distress caused by an ongoing dispute with individuals from his hometown in Baghpat. Reportedly, his family was involved in two assault cases with another family, which deeply upset him.