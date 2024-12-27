ALSO READ: Manmohan Singh LIVE updates: Former PM's cremation to take place tomorrow Dr Manmohan Singh , India’s 14th Prime Minister, remains one of the most influential figures in the nation’s post-independence history. Better known as the architect of India’s economic reforms in the 1990s as well as the driving force behind the historic India-US civil nuclear energy deal, his leadership transformed India into one of the world’s fastest-growing economies and a global power in its own right. But beyond his pivotal role in India’s economic rise, Singh's legacy is defined by his unwavering integrity, intellectual depth and rigour, and dedication to public service. Following his passing, several netizens posted what his curriculum vitae (CV) would have looked liked.

Here is a closer look at the life and career of Dr Singh, with an in-depth view of his qualifications, career milestones, and the lasting impact of his contributions. From his early academic achievements to his distinguished tenure as India’s finance minister and later as prime minister, Dr Singh’s career trajectory stands as a testament to a life dedicated to both economic progress and public welfare.

Manmohan Singh - Curriculum Vitae

Education/qualifications:

1950: Stood first in BA (Hons), Economics, Punjab University, Chandigarh

1952: Stood first in MA (Economics), Punjab University, Chandigarh

1954: Wright's Prize for distinguished performance at St John's College, Cambridge

1955 and 1957: Wrensbury Scholar, University of Cambridge

1957: DPhil (Oxford), DLitt (Honoris Causa); PhD thesis on India's export competitiveness

Teaching career:

1957–59: Professor (Senior Lecturer, Economics), Panjab University, Chandigarh

1959–63: Reader, Economics, Panjab University

1963–65: Professor, Economics, Punjab University

1969–71: Professor, International Trade, Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi

Honorary Professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

1996: Professor, Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi

Books and publications:

India's Export Trends and Prospects for Self-Sustained Growth - Clarendon Press, Oxford University, 1964

Published numerous articles in various economic journals

International assignments:

1966: Economic Affairs Officer

1966–69: Chief, Financing for Trade Section, UNCTAD

1972–74: Deputy for India in IMF Committee of Twenty on International Monetary Reform

1977–79: Indian Delegation to Aid-India Consortium Meetings

1980–82: Indo-Soviet Joint Planning Group Meeting

1982: Indo-Soviet Monitoring Group Meeting

1993: Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, Cyprus

1993: Human Rights World Conference, Vienna

Recreation and memberships:

Gymkhana Club, New Delhi

Life Member, India International Centre, New Delhi

Govt service, economic advisory roles, and political leadership:

1971–72: Economic Advisor, Ministry of Foreign Trade

1972–76: Chief Economic Advisor, Ministry of Finance

1976–80: Director, Reserve Bank of India; Director, Industrial Development Bank of India

Alternate Governor for India, Board of Governors, Asian Development Bank

Alternate Governor for India, Board of Governors, IBRD

November 1976–April 1980: Secretary, Ministry of Finance (Department of Economic Affairs)

Member, Atomic Energy Commission; Member, Finance and Space Commissions

April 1980–September 15, 1982: Member-Secretary, Planning Commission

1980–83: Chairman, India Committee of the Indo-Japan Joint Study

September 16, 1982–January 14, 1985: Governor, Reserve Bank of India

1982–85: Alternate Governor for India, Board of Governors, International Monetary Fund

1983–84: Member, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister

1985: President, Indian Economic Association

January 15, 1985–July 31, 1987: Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission

August 1, 1987–November 10, 1990: Secretary-General and Commissioner, South Commission, Geneva

December 10, 1990–March 14, 1991: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Economic Affairs

March 15, 1991–June 20, 1991: Chairman, UGC

June 21, 1991–May 15, 1996: Union Finance Minister

October 1991: Elected to Rajya Sabha from Assam on Congress ticket

June 1995: Re-elected to Rajya Sabha

1996 onwards: Member, Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Finance

August 1, 1996–December 4, 1997: Chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce

March 21, 1998 onwards: Leader of the Opposition, Rajya Sabha

June 5, 1998 onwards: Member, Committee on Finance

August 13, 1998 onwards: Member, Committee on Rules

August 1999–2001: Member, Committee of Privileges

2000 onwards: Member, Executive Committee, Indian Parliamentary Group

June 2001: Re-elected to Rajya Sabha

2004–2014: Prime Minister of India

Awards and honours: Adam Smith Prize, University of Cambridge, 1956 Padma Vibhushan, 1987 Euromoney Award, Finance Minister of the Year, 1993 Asia Money Award, Finance Minister of the Year for Asia, 1993 and 1994 2024: Retired from Rajya Sabha

Dr Manmohan Singh passed away late on December 26, 2024 at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions, as confirmed by Aiims Delhi. As a mark of respect, the Union Government has declared a seven-day period of national mourning. His last rites will be conducted on December 28 with full state honours.

Dr Singh’s tenure as prime minister from 2004 to 2014 was marked by a continuation of economic reforms that transformed India into a major global player. His leadership was a steady hand guiding the nation through economic challenges - notably the global financial crisis of 2008 - while promoting growth and development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with leaders across the political spectrum have paid their heartfelt tributes to the late leader, acknowledging his profound and lasting contributions to the country's progress.