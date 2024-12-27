Dr Manmohan Singh, India’s 14th Prime Minister, remains one of the most influential figures in the nation’s post-independence history. Better known as the architect of India’s economic reforms in the 1990s as well as the driving force behind the historic India-US civil nuclear energy deal, his leadership transformed India into one of the world’s fastest-growing economies and a global power in its own right. But beyond his pivotal role in India’s economic rise, Singh's legacy is defined by his unwavering integrity, intellectual depth and rigour, and dedication to public service. Following his passing, several netizens posted what his curriculum vitae (CV) would have looked liked.
Here is a closer look at the life and career of Dr Singh, with an in-depth view of his qualifications, career milestones, and the lasting impact of his contributions. From his early academic achievements to his distinguished tenure as India’s finance minister and later as prime minister, Dr Singh’s career trajectory stands as a testament to a life dedicated to both economic progress and public welfare.
Manmohan Singh - Curriculum Vitae
Education/qualifications:
1950: Stood first in BA (Hons), Economics, Punjab University, Chandigarh
1952: Stood first in MA (Economics), Punjab University, Chandigarh
1954: Wright's Prize for distinguished performance at St John's College, Cambridge
1955 and 1957: Wrensbury Scholar, University of Cambridge
1957: DPhil (Oxford), DLitt (Honoris Causa); PhD thesis on India's export competitiveness
Teaching career:
1957–59: Professor (Senior Lecturer, Economics), Panjab University, Chandigarh
1959–63: Reader, Economics, Panjab University
1963–65: Professor, Economics, Punjab University
1969–71: Professor, International Trade, Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi
Honorary Professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi
1996: Professor, Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi
Books and publications:
India's Export Trends and Prospects for Self-Sustained Growth - Clarendon Press, Oxford University, 1964
Published numerous articles in various economic journals
International assignments:
1966: Economic Affairs Officer
1966–69: Chief, Financing for Trade Section, UNCTAD
1972–74: Deputy for India in IMF Committee of Twenty on International Monetary Reform
1977–79: Indian Delegation to Aid-India Consortium Meetings
1980–82: Indo-Soviet Joint Planning Group Meeting
1982: Indo-Soviet Monitoring Group Meeting
1993: Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, Cyprus
1993: Human Rights World Conference, Vienna
Recreation and memberships:
Gymkhana Club, New Delhi
Life Member, India International Centre, New Delhi
Govt service, economic advisory roles, and political leadership:
1971–72: Economic Advisor, Ministry of Foreign Trade
1972–76: Chief Economic Advisor, Ministry of Finance
1976–80: Director, Reserve Bank of India; Director, Industrial Development Bank of India
Alternate Governor for India, Board of Governors, Asian Development Bank
Alternate Governor for India, Board of Governors, IBRD
November 1976–April 1980: Secretary, Ministry of Finance (Department of Economic Affairs)
Member, Atomic Energy Commission; Member, Finance and Space Commissions
April 1980–September 15, 1982: Member-Secretary, Planning Commission
1980–83: Chairman, India Committee of the Indo-Japan Joint Study
September 16, 1982–January 14, 1985: Governor, Reserve Bank of India
1982–85: Alternate Governor for India, Board of Governors, International Monetary Fund
1983–84: Member, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister
1985: President, Indian Economic Association
January 15, 1985–July 31, 1987: Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission
August 1, 1987–November 10, 1990: Secretary-General and Commissioner, South Commission, Geneva
December 10, 1990–March 14, 1991: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Economic Affairs
March 15, 1991–June 20, 1991: Chairman, UGC
June 21, 1991–May 15, 1996: Union Finance Minister
October 1991: Elected to Rajya Sabha from Assam on Congress ticket
June 1995: Re-elected to Rajya Sabha
1996 onwards: Member, Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Finance
August 1, 1996–December 4, 1997: Chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce
March 21, 1998 onwards: Leader of the Opposition, Rajya Sabha
June 5, 1998 onwards: Member, Committee on Finance
August 13, 1998 onwards: Member, Committee on Rules
August 1999–2001: Member, Committee of Privileges
2000 onwards: Member, Executive Committee, Indian Parliamentary Group
June 2001: Re-elected to Rajya Sabha
2004–2014: Prime Minister of India
2024: Retired from Rajya Sabha
Awards and honours:
Adam Smith Prize, University of Cambridge, 1956
Padma Vibhushan, 1987
Euromoney Award, Finance Minister of the Year, 1993
Asia Money Award, Finance Minister of the Year for Asia, 1993 and 1994
Dr Manmohan Singh passed away late on December 26, 2024 at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions, as confirmed by Aiims Delhi. As a mark of respect, the Union Government has declared a seven-day period of national mourning. His last rites will be conducted on December 28 with full state honours.
Dr Singh’s tenure as prime minister from 2004 to 2014 was marked by a continuation of economic reforms that transformed India into a major global player. His leadership was a steady hand guiding the nation through economic challenges - notably the global financial crisis of 2008 - while promoting growth and development.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with leaders across the political spectrum have paid their heartfelt tributes to the late leader, acknowledging his profound and lasting contributions to the country's progress.