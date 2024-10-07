Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / NGLV development model will be announced soon: Isro chief Somanath

NGLV development model will be announced soon: Isro chief Somanath

Speaking at the conference organised by the French Aerospace Industries Association (GIFAS) in the national capital, Somanath said that more than 20 satellites have been launched by France's Ariane

S Somanath, Somanath, ISRO Chairman
The space policy announced by the Union government in 2023 seeks to have enhanced private sector participation in the sector. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 6:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The model for the development of the Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV) will be announced soon and that will provide a huge opportunity for industries to come into the space sector right at the beginning of design itself, Isro chief S Somanath said on Monday.

Last month, the Union Cabinet approved the development of NGLV. It will be a significant step towards establishing and operating the Bharatiya Antariksh Station, as well as towards developing capability for Indian crewed landing on the Moon by 2040.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While mentioning about NGLV, Somanath on Monday said Isro will support the development but the production and launches will move over to the industry right at the beginning.

The mode for developing NGLV will be announced soon. It is going to be a huge opportunity for industries to come into the space sector right in the beginning of design itself, he added.

The NGLV development project will be implemented with maximal participation from the Indian industry, which is also expected to invest in the manufacturing capacity at the outset itself, an official release said on September 18.

The space policy announced by the Union government in 2023 seeks to have enhanced private sector participation in the sector.

More From This Section

Guj launches 'Vikas Saptah' to mark development during Modi's CM tenure

LIVE news updates: Olympian Dipa Karmakar announces retirement from gymnastics

Chennai IAF Air Show 2024 mishap: Poor planning or dehydration to blame?

Delhi CEO captures 'peak Bengaluru moment' in hotel; netizens divided

Foundation stone laid of Rs 732 cr coal handling projects in Jharkhand

Speaking at the conference organised by the French Aerospace Industries Association (GIFAS) in the national capital, Somanath said that more than 20 satellites have been launched by France's Ariane rocket and hoped that more will be there in the future.

"We are also discussing various possibilities, including development of liquid engines, the one which is already under development in France as well as future high thrust engine developments...," he added.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Moon rock: Chandrayaan-4 a test for Isro's ambitious manned moon mission

Chandrayaan-3 landed on one of the oldest craters on Moon: PRL-Isro study

Pragyan rover spots 160-km-wide oldest geological crater on Moon's surface

Gaganyaan to proceed with caution to avoid Boeing-like incident: Isro chief

Gaganyaan to be launched by end of this year: Isro chief Somanath

Topics :ISROIsro projectsGaganyaan mission

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 6:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story