Home / India News / NGT issues notice on Gurugram society's plea against DG sets installation

NGT issues notice on Gurugram society's plea against DG sets installation

The society has objected to the construction, relocation and proposed installation of 24 high-capacity diesel generator (DG) sets, with a total capacity of 67,500 KVA

National green tribunal, NGT
After hearing the submissions, the Tribunal noted that the application raises substantial issues concerning compliance with environmental norms | Image: ANI
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 1:22 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Principal Bench in New Delhi has issued notices to the State of Haryana and other authorities on a plea filed by the National Media Centre Co-operative House Building Society Ltd., Gurugram.

The society has objected to the construction, relocation and proposed installation of 24 high-capacity diesel generator (DG) sets, with a total capacity of 67,500 KVA, along with a cooling tower in the immediate vicinity of their residential complex.

The matter was heard by a Bench consisting of Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson, and A. Senthil Vel, Expert Member.

During the hearing, the applicants submitted that these DG sets and the cooling tower are being installed adjacent to the Moulsari Avenue Rapid Metro Station and very close to a pre-primary school, a day-care centre and a community facility within their society.

Senior Advocate Sanjay Upadhyay, appearing for the society, argued that the installations violate specific conditions of the Environmental Clearance (EC) granted in 2019 as well as those incorporated in the expanded EC for the project.

He pointed out that both the original and expanded ECs require the project proponent to decide the location of DG sets only after consultation with the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB). However, according to an RTI reply dated July 24, 2025, no such approval or location specification was given by the HSPCB, indicating that the requirement was ignored.

The applicants further contended that the DG sets are being placed in Part B of the land parcel, which does not fall within the 36.36 acres for which the EC was originally granted.

They relied on project maps submitted in the record to show that the proposed DG set location lies outside the approved EC area. Another alleged violation pointed out before the Tribunal relates to EC Condition No. 18, which prohibits any construction beneath the 220 KV high-tension line passing through the project site.

The applicants argued that the project proponent is raising construction in direct contravention of this restriction.

After hearing the submissions, the Tribunal noted that the application raises substantial issues concerning compliance with environmental norms.

It therefore issued notice to all respondents, directing them to file their replies in the form of affidavits at least one week prior to the next date of hearing. The applicant society has also been directed to serve the respondents and file an affidavit of service within the same timeframe. The matter has been posted for further consideration on January 9, 2026.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Govt drafting rules to curb deepfakes, misinformation, says Vaishnaw

Rajendra Prasad birth anniversary: Recalling top quotes that shaped India

Fake news threat to democracy, govt working to curb it, says Vaishnaw

Coastal Road tunnel will save thousands of hours for people: CM Fadnavis

New Bihar govt committed to creation of 10 mn jobs in next 5 yrs: Guv

Topics :National Green TribunalGurugramDiesel Generators

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story