New Bihar govt committed to creation of 10 mn jobs in next 5 yrs: Guv

He was addressing a joint session of both Houses of the state legislature, which had been convened upon the NDA's return to power in the assembly elections

Nitish Kumar, Nitish
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 12:42 PM IST
Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday said the Nitish Kumar government was committed to the creation of 10 million jobs in the next five years.

He was addressing a joint session of both Houses of the state legislature, which had been convened upon the NDA's return to power in the assembly elections.

"50 lakh jobs have been created in the state already. The government has set a target of creating 1 crore jobs in the next five years," he said.

Khan also made a mention of the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, launched a month ahead of the announcement of assembly polls, which has been credited for tilting the scales in favour of the NDA.

"A sum of Rs 10,000 each has been transferred to 1.56 crore women under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana. In due course, it will reach those who are yet to receive the benefit," he said.

Khan ended his speech thanking the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending "generous assistance" to the state, helping its speedy progress.

"Special announcements were made in the Union budget this year, which included the setting up of a Makhana Board and a number of airports," he said.

"PM Modi visited Bihar several times for the launch of a number of projects, work on which is being done at a great speed. We thank the PM for the attention he has paid to the state," he added.

In his speech, the governor also mentioned populist measures such as 125 units of free electricity, announced a few months ago, and efforts made by the government to keep communal tensions at bay by proper fencing of places of worship and graveyards.

Khan also spoke of the NDA's commitment to the uplift of women, especially girls, through measures like free uniforms and bicycles to those in school, which were announced shortly after Kumar's ascent to power in 2005.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Nitish KumarBihar governmentjob creation

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

