Fake news threat to democracy, govt working to curb it, says Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw also informed the Lok Sabha that the government is working on framing new rules for curbing fake news and AI-generated deep fake videos

Ashwini Vaishnaw
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 1:07 PM IST
Terming fake news as a threat to democracy, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said there is a need to take strict action against those who create AI-generated deep fake videos and spread false information.

Vaishnaw also informed the Lok Sabha that the government is working on framing new rules for curbing fake news and AI-generated deep fake videos and strengthening the institutional mechanism for that.

"Fake news is a very serious issue. Fake news is a threat to democracy. There is a need to take strict action against fake news and AI-generated deep fake videos," he said during Question Hour.

The minister said the people and the ecosystem which spread fake news don't follow Indian laws, and there is a need to take action against them.

Appreciating the recommendations made by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, headed by BJP member Nishikant Dubey, he said the panel has given many good suggestions, and the government is working on framing new rules and regulations.

"There is need for making fine delicate balance between fake news and freedom of speech," he said.

Replying to a question on online betting activities, Vaishnaw said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has enacted a very strong law to curb the online money games.

"Modi government never shies away in taking strong action against such misconduct," he said.

On another question regarding some TV news channels indulging in disseminating alleged false information, the minister said the government and the Press Council of India actively look into such complaints and take action wherever required.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Parliament winter sessionwinter sessionFake news

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

