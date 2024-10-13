NGT issues notice over illegal tree felling in Gujarat's Koteshwar

The National Green Tribunal has sought a response from the Gujarat regional office of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on the issue of alleged illegal tree felling in Gujarat's Koteshwar.

The green body had taken suo motu cognisance of a media report on the threat to a 77-hectare forest patch in Koteshwar which is situated between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said, "As per the article, this forest is home to over 700 species of flora and fauna, including some endangered species and this area, considered the last wildlife refuge near the city, is threatened by ongoing deforestation and urban encroachment as plans to transform it into a biodiversity park are set in motion as part of the Sabarmati River Front extension plan."



The bench also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert members Afroz Ahmad and A Senthil Vel said the report raised "substantial issues" about compliance with environmental rules.