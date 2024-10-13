NGT issues notice on blockage of drains, lakes' encroachment in Bengaluru

The NGT has sought a response from the chief commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and other officials on a Lokayukta report on two lakes of the Karnataka capital that found blocked stormwater drains and encroachments as major issues. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) was hearing a matter where it had taken suo motu cognisance of a newspaper report regarding the Lokayukta's probe that found several issues in Vibhutipura and Doddanekundi lakes in Bengaluru. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In a recent order, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said, "The news item states that in Vibhutipura Lake, officials found the entrance gate mutilated, fencing destroyed, and illegal structures within the premises."



"The lake's water level was alarmingly low, even during the rainy season, due to a blocked outflow path. Encroachments and misuse of facilities were also noted. Furthermore, it was found that the Doddanekundi Lake faced similar issues," he said.

The bench also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel said, "The news item raises substantial issues relating to compliance of the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, and Environment (Protection) Act."



BBMP chief commissioner, chairman of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, member secretaries of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and Central Pollution Control Board and Bengaluru's district magistrate (DM) have been impleaded as respondents and parties by the green body.

The tribunal noted that the DM's counsel accepted the notice and sought time to file reply.

"Let notice be issued to other respondents for filing their response/reply by way of affidavit before the southern zonal bench of the tribunal in Chennai at least one week before the next date of hearing (on November 5)," said the tribunal.