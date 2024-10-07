Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NGT seeks response from authorities after contaminated water makes 300 ill

The green panel had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a newspaper report, according to which water containing E coli bacteria and bleaching powder was recently supplied to a society

National Green Tribunal, NGT
The bench asked to file their response in the form of an affidavit at least one week before the next date of hearing.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 6:44 PM IST
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a response from authorities, including the district magistrate of Greater Noida, in a matter regarding the supply of contaminated water to a housing society.

The green panel had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a newspaper report, according to which water containing E coli bacteria and bleaching powder was recently supplied to Supertech Ecovillage 2 in Greater Noida West. Consumption of the contaminated water led to over 300 residents, including 170 children, falling ill.

In its order dated October 1, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said, "The news item raises substantial issues relating to compliance of provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and the Environment Protection Act."

The bench, also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert members A Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad, impleaded as parties or respondents the member secretaries of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), the chairman of Greater Noida Authority and the DM.

"Issue notice to the above respondents for filing their response in the form of an affidavit at least one week before the next date of hearing (January 28)," said the tribunal.


First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 6:44 PM IST

