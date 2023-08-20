NHAI, GAIL join forces to simplify infrastructure expansion process

State-owned GAIL India and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to streamline their infrastructure expansion works. This collaboration was necessitated as the nationwide networks of highways and gas pipelines often became entangled with each other, leading to complex permission and transactional procedures.

This unique agreement between the highway authority and the public sector undertaking (PSU), signed on August 3, aims to expedite crossing permissions, standardise financial procedures, and establish dispute resolution mechanisms, according to information obtained by this paper.



The agreement will remain valid until 2026 and can be extended based on the mutual agreement of the highway authority and the PSU.

To simplify crossing permissions and clearances, both NHAI and GAIL will be obliged to issue no objection certificates (NOC) within 60 days if one of them is constructing new assets over an area where the other entity already has projects. Furthermore, if no communication objecting to the proposed works is made within 60 days, the NOC will be considered issued by default.



Meanwhile, NHAI will be expected not to levy any charges on GAIL or its agencies for laying new natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, and other hydrocarbon gas pipelines built along or across existing national highways. Similarly, GAIL will not charge NHAI for the construction of new highways over its existing pipelines.

Under the agreement, NHAI, when working on the expansion or new highways, will bear the cost of building protective portals or shifting gas pipelines if the pipelines were laid before the official declaration of the highway. Conversely, if the pipelines were laid after the declaration of a highway stretch, the cost of these works will be borne by GAIL. The company is also expected to obtain insurance cover from NHAI before allowing the construction of national highways over pipelines.



NHAI owns a national highway network spanning more than 144,000 kilometres across the country. GAIL owns and operates a network of around 14,617 km of natural gas pipelines with a capacity of 206 MMSCMD, spread across 19 states and three union territories.

Concurrently, GAIL is working to further enhance the network through multiple projects such as the Rs 51,000 crore Urja Ganga Pipeline, covering 2,540 km in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha, which will cater to millions of households.



GAIL's LNG infrastructure is being strengthened to transport LNG from key ports in Western India to the energy-starved Eastern regions. The port of Dahej in Gujarat is the largest single-location LNG storage and regasification terminal in the country. Meanwhile, Odisha's Dhamra port is being developed to handle an annual 5 million tonnes of LNG.

As part of its drive to reduce bureaucratic delays, the Centre has been attempting to simplify approval processes between departments. Earlier this year, a similar proposal was mooted to facilitate smoother land transfer between NHAI and the Ministry of Railways as well.