NHRC notice to Health Ministry, FSSAI on 'widespread reuse of cooking oil

The allegations made in the complaint prima facie seem to be 'violations' of the human rights of the victims, reads the proceedings, dated October 22

NHRC
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) directed a probe into the allegations and the furnishing of a state-wise report according to the proceedings of the case. It asked to submit an action taken report within two weeks. | Credit: Wikipedia Com
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 11:27 PM IST
The NHRC has issued a notice to the Union Health Ministry and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) over a complaint raising concerns on alleged "widespread reuse of cooking oil" in the country.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) directed a probe into the allegations and the furnishing of a state-wise report according to the proceedings of the case. It asked to submit an action taken report within two weeks.

The allegations made in the complaint prima facie seem to be "violations" of the human rights of the victims, reads the proceedings, dated October 22.

The complainant, founder of Sarthak Samudayik Vikas Evam Jan Kalyan Sanstha, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, has raised "serious concerns about the widespread reuse of cooking oil in India".

He pointed out that despite FSSAI's 'RUCO -- Repurpose Used Cooking Oil' campaign and policies promoting bio-diesel at the ground level, small hotels, roadside eateries and food vendors allegedly "repeatedly reuse or resell used cooking oil, which poses severe public health risks, including cancer, heart diseases and liver disorders," it says.

Additionally, discarded oil contaminates water and soil, causing environmental pollution, reads the proceedings.

The complainant sought urgent intervention of the Commission and requested to consider it as a "human rights issue" affecting public health, and to direct enforcement agencies (FSSAI, pollution control boards, municipal authorities) to "strictly implement" regulations, establish authorised oil purification and reuse centres, and launch awareness campaigns to sensitise citizens about the dangers of reused cooking oil, it adds.

A bench of the NHRC, presided by its member Priyank Kanoongo has taken cognisance of it under section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

"The Registry is directed to issue a notice to the chairman, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, government of India, New Delhi, with directions to get the allegations made in the complaint inquired into, and to provide a state-wise report, in the matter," it says.

It has also asked to submit an action taken report within two weeks for the perusal of the Commission.

Topics :NHRCHealth MinistryFSSAIcooking oil

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

