NHRC asks states, UTs to act early to protect vulnerable from cold wave

The NHRC has urged various states and UTs to take "pre-emptive steps" and implement relief measures to protect the vulnerable segments of the society, especially the newborns, poor, elderly and the homeless who are at risk from the ensuing cold wave, due to "lack of shelter and resources".

In a statement issued on Thursday, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also said it acknowledges that changing weather patterns due to climate change "affect human rights" as it affirmed its commitment to protect vulnerable sections of the population impacted by extreme weather events to ensure their dignity is respected and upheld.

The NHRC, keeping in view the cold wave in the country, "has urged 19 state governments and four UT (Union Territory) administrations to take preemptive steps and implement relief measures to protect the vulnerable segments, especially the newborns, children, infants, poor, elderly, homeless, destitute and people involved in beggary, who are at risk due to lack of shelter and resources," it said. These states include Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, while the four UTs are Delhi, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, officials said. Highlighting the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report titled 'Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India' between 2019 and 2023, the Commission noted that 3,639 people reportedly died from exposure to cold waves in the country.