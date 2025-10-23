Home / India News / NHRC asks states, UTs to act early to protect vulnerable from cold wave

NHRC asks states, UTs to act early to protect vulnerable from cold wave

These states include Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, while the four UTs are Delhi, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, officials said

NHRC
In a statement issued on Thursday, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also said it acknowledges that changing weather patterns due to climate change
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 12:40 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The NHRC has urged various states and UTs to take "pre-emptive steps" and implement relief measures to protect the vulnerable segments of the society, especially the newborns, poor, elderly and the homeless who are at risk from the ensuing cold wave, due to "lack of shelter and resources".

In a statement issued on Thursday, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also said it acknowledges that changing weather patterns due to climate change "affect human rights" as it affirmed its commitment to protect vulnerable sections of the population impacted by extreme weather events to ensure their dignity is respected and upheld.

The NHRC, keeping in view the cold wave in the country, "has urged 19 state governments and four UT (Union Territory) administrations to take preemptive steps and implement relief measures to protect the vulnerable segments, especially the newborns, children, infants, poor, elderly, homeless, destitute and people involved in beggary, who are at risk due to lack of shelter and resources," it said.

These states include Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, while the four UTs are Delhi, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, officials said.

Highlighting the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report titled 'Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India' between 2019 and 2023, the Commission noted that 3,639 people reportedly died from exposure to cold waves in the country.

In its communication to the states and UT administrations, the NHRC has reiterated the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) guidelines to mitigate the impacts of cold waves, which include establishing treatment protocols, setting up day and night shelters, providing medical care and implementing standard treatment procedures for cold-related illnesses, and ensuring consistent monitoring of the relief efforts and adopting a proactive approach to ensure their effectiveness.

The Commission has urged the sensitisation of officials concerned and sought action taken reports from authorities on the measures adopted to prevent any untoward incidents and protect vulnerable populations from the adverse effects of cold waves.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

News highlights: Train services hit after IED blast damages track in Assam's Kokrajhar

Kerala signs MoU with Education Ministry to join PM SHRI Schools scheme

Rajnath Singh unveils new defence revenue procurement manual 2025

Premium

Datanomics: Half of Bihar's MLAs face serious charges ahead of polls

Stubble burning cases in Punjab cross 500 despite govt efforts: PPCB data

Topics :India NewsNHRCstatescold wave

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story