Home / India News / Kerala signs MoU with Education Ministry to join PM SHRI Schools scheme

Kerala signs MoU with Education Ministry to join PM SHRI Schools scheme

The scheme aims to develop infrastructure in two schools from each block with Central assistance. Each selected school receive an annual average assistance of ₹1 crore for five years

education, students, schools, books, studying, exams, entrance
It was after a prolonged spell of uncertainty that the Kerala government under the Left Democratic Front decided to become a signatory to the Central government's Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme, brushing aside objections raised by key coalition partner CPI.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 11:26 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kerala on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Centre to join the PM SHRI Schools scheme, officials said.

It was after a prolonged spell of uncertainty that the Kerala government under the Left Democratic Front decided to become a signatory to the Central government's Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme, brushing aside objections raised by key coalition partner CPI.

The scheme aims to develop infrastructure in two schools from each block with Central assistance. Each selected school receive an annual average assistance of Rs 1 crore for five years.

Sivankutty confirmed that the decision to join the scheme has been communicated to the Centre, and the department's secretary has been instructed to sign the agreement.

"This was the only way to secure the Centre's share of Rs 1,500 crore, which is pending for various educational programmes in Kerala," the minister said.

Although the CPIM and the Department of General Education had agreed to join the PM SHRI project much earlier, the Kerala government was forced to backtrack on the decision twice following strong objections from the CPI.

The latest decision to proceed was taken without placing the matter before the state Cabinet.

Initially, the state government had opposed joining the scheme, arguing that it could pave the way for the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in Kerala.

Concerns were also raised over the requirement to display boards identifying schools as PM SHRI Schools.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rajnath Singh unveils new defence revenue procurement manual 2025

Premium

Datanomics: Half of Bihar's MLAs face serious charges ahead of polls

Stubble burning cases in Punjab cross 500 despite govt efforts: PPCB data

LIVE news updates: Train services hit after IED blast damages track in Assam's Kokrajhar

Courts are custodians of democracy, not just law interpreters: CJI Gavai

Topics :India NewsKeralaKerala governmentEducation ministry

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 11:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story