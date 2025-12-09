Home / India News / NIA arrests 8th accused in connection with Red Fort blast conspiracy probe

An NIA spokesperson said a team from Delhi has arrested key accused Dr Bilal Naseer Malla of Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir. He was arrested from the national capital

The NIA has found Bilal's involvement in the conspiracy behind the terrorist attack that killed 11 people and injured several others in the Red Fort area on November 10, a statement said. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 10:19 PM IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made the eighth arrest in connection with last month's car blast near the Red Fort, officials said on Tuesday.

"As per NIA investigations, Bilal had knowingly harboured the deceased accused Umar Un Nabi by providing him logistical support. He is also accused of destruction of evidence related to the terrorist attack," it added.

The NIA is continuing with its investigation into the conspiracy behind the deadly blast. The anti-terror agency is working closely with various central and state agencies to unravel all the threads of the conspiracy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 10:19 PM IST

