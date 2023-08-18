Home / India News / NIA conducts raids in Jammu; Sopore Police nabs 2 overground workers of LeT

NIA conducts raids in Jammu; Sopore Police nabs 2 overground workers of LeT

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched raids in the Bathindi area of Jammu and Kashmir

ANI General News
Representational image

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 9:00 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched raids in the Bathindi area of Jammu and Kashmir.

However, there was no official word on whether the raids were in connection with an ongoing investigation at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the Sopore Police in Jammu and Kashmir arrested two OGWS (Over Ground Workers) of proscribed Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Following the arrest, cartridges and grenades were also recovered from the possession of the terror associates.

An FIR was registered in connection with the arrests and an investigation is underway, Sopore Police informed on Friday.

Also Read

IPL 2024: Will Pakistan's Mohd Amir play in World's richest cricket league?

State Investigation Agency raids in south Kashmir in terror-related case

NIA raids several places in Bihar as part of crackdown on govt-banned PFI

NIA conducts searches at many locations in Kashmir in terror-related case

NIA to probe protest, vandalism attempt at Indian High Commission in London

LIVE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Ladakh visit extended till August 25

Indian Navy to remain proactive in tackling security threats: Prez Murmu

5 killed after part of well collapses in J'khand, death toll still unknown

Art 370: SC questions issuance of constitutional orders for J-K post 1957

Rahul's visit to Ladakh extended till Aug 25, to celebrate Rajiv's birthday

Topics :National Investigation Agency NIAJammu and Kashmir politicsJammu Kashmir crisisJammu and Kashmir government

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 9:00 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Infosys Foundation announces STEM scholarship for underprivileged girls

Airtel Payments Bank revenue grows 41% to Rs 400 cr in Q1, profit up 143%

Election News

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP announces first list of 21 candidates

Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates

Technology News

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'

OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plans

India's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data

Next Story