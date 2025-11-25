NIA court sentences two more accused in Pak-linked Navy espionage case

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Tuesday sentenced two more accused in the Pakistan-linked Visakhapatnam Navy espionage case to simple imprisonment (SI), along with a fine.

The accused, identified as Ashok Kumar and Vikas Kumar, hailing from Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu and Alwar districts, respectively, will have to undergo SI of 5 years and 11 months, a statement issued by the NIA said.

They also face an additional SI of one year in the event of default of payment of a Rs 5,000 fine, imposed by the NIA special court at Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), it said.

With this, NIA has successfully secured the conviction of eight of the 15 accused arrested in the case till date.