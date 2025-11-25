Home / India News / NIA court sentences two more accused in Pak-linked Navy espionage case

NIA court sentences two more accused in Pak-linked Navy espionage case

They also face an additional SI of one year in the event of default of payment of a Rs 5,000 fine, imposed by the NIA special court at Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), it said

NIA, National Investigation Agency
With this, NIA has successfully secured the conviction of eight of the 15 accused arrested in the case till date. | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 7:24 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Tuesday sentenced two more accused in the Pakistan-linked Visakhapatnam Navy espionage case to simple imprisonment (SI), along with a fine.

The accused, identified as Ashok Kumar and Vikas Kumar, hailing from Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu and Alwar districts, respectively, will have to undergo SI of 5 years and 11 months, a statement issued by the NIA said.

They also face an additional SI of one year in the event of default of payment of a Rs 5,000 fine, imposed by the NIA special court at Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), it said.

With this, NIA has successfully secured the conviction of eight of the 15 accused arrested in the case till date.

Ashok and Vikas were arrested in December 2019 from Mumbai (Maharashtra) and Karwar (Karnataka), respectively.

NIA had, in June 2020, chargesheeted 14 accused persons, and subsequently filed a supplementary charge sheet against one more accused in March 2021.

A total of 15 accused persons have been arrested, of whom eight have so far been convicted and sentenced in the case.

The trial against the other accused in the case is still in progress.

NIA took over the case, relating to spying at vital installations and Indian Navy establishments by foreign spies/agents, from the counter-intelligence police station, Intelligence Department, Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh Police), in December 2019.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UP govt suspends 9 officials in Maharajganj as stubble burning cases rise

Results of Maharashtra's 57 local body polls hinge on quota case ruling: SC

How to fill and submit SIR form online: Step-by-step complete voter guide

'Centuries-old wounds healing,' says PM Modi on Ayodhya visit

New air freight corridors to connect Kabul with Delhi, Amritsar: MEA

Topics :Indian NavyNIAPakistan Espionage case

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story