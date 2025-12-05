NIA files chargesheet against 3 more accused in 2024 Gurugram club bombings

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against three more accused in connection with the 2024 bomb attacks at two Gurugram clubs, allegedly carried out by members of the proscribed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist organisation.

Vijay, Ajit Sehrawat, and Vinay have been chargesheeted for their alleged role in planning and conspiring the bombings at the Warehouse Club and Human Club in Sector 29 in Gurugram, Haryana, on December 10 last year.

The supplementary chargesheet was filed before an NIA special court in Panchkula, Haryana, an official statement said.

The arrested accused were found to be closely associated with foreign-based gangster Randeep Malik and Rohit Godara, a close aide of Canada-based designated terrorist Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, it said.