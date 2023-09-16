Home / India News / NIA raids 31 spots in TN, Telangana to foil ISIS-inspired recruitment drive

NIA raids 31 spots in TN, Telangana to foil ISIS-inspired recruitment drive

The official said the agency is in the process of examining the data in the seized mobile phones, laptops and hard discs

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2023 | 5:01 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The National Investigation Agency on Saturday raided 31 locations in Tamil Nadu and Telangana to thwart a radicalisation and recruitment campaign by proscribed global terror group ISIS, an official said.

Several digital devices, documents and incriminating books in vernacular and Arabic languages, and Rs 60 lakh as well as USD 18,200 in cash were seized during the searches, a spokesperson of the federal anti-terror agency said.

The official said the agency is in the process of examining the data in the seized mobile phones, laptops and hard discs.

NIA teams raided 22 locations in Coimbatore, three in Chennai and one in Kadaiyanallur of Tenkasi district in Tamil Nadu, and another five locations in Telengana's Hyderabad, the spokesperson said.

The searches were conducted in connection with a case, registered by NIA Chennai under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, that pertains to clandestine operations by a group of individuals to radicalize gullible youth, the official said.

"The radicalization was being carried out in the garb of holding Arabic language classes through their Regional Study Centres. Such radicalization activities were being flashed through social media platforms and online messaging services like WhatsApp and Telegram," the spokesperson said.

The official said investigations have revealed that the ISIS-inspired agent provocateurs were engaged in the propagation of 'Khilafat' ideology, which is inimical to India's constitutionally established principles of secularism and democracy.

"The group of persons involved in the case had entered into a conspiracy to radicalise and recruit youth who were later found involved in terrorist as well as unlawful acts and activities. One such terror attack related to the Coimbatore car bomb blast case of October 23 2022," the spokesperson said.

The official said the investigations in the case are continuing as part of the NIA's concerted efforts to thwart ISIS attempts to initiate vulnerable and susceptible youth into the terrorist network that is working actively to spread terror in the country with the overarching aim of disturbing and disrupting its peace and communal harmony.

Also Read

Tamil Nadu says won't transfer land ownership to AAI for Coimbatore airport

NIA raids 30 places in Tamil Nadu, Telangana in ISIS radicalisation case

NIA busts ISIS-linked terror module in Madhya Pradesh; 3 arrested

More than 2,200 lost mobile phones traced in Telangana in two months

DMK regime asks Guv Ravi to give nod to prosecute former AIADMK ministers

4 more workers die in UP lift crash, toll 8, Rs 25 lakh compensation issued

Grateful to Priyanka for writing to PM for calamity-hit Himachal: CM Sukhu

UK visa fee hike for visitors, students to be effective from Oct 4

Singer Kanika Kapoor, healthcare heroes win Asian Achievers Awards in UK

Maha CM announces Rs 45,000 cr package for development of Marathwada

Topics :Tamil NaduTelanganaISIS terrorists

First Published: Sep 16 2023 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in state

TotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

We are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story