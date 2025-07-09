Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi court extends Mumbai terror attack accused Rana's custody till Aug 13

Delhi court extends Mumbai terror attack accused Rana's custody till Aug 13

Special Judge Chander Jit Singh passed the order after Rana was produced before it through video conference after expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier

26/11 Mumbai attacks

Rana is a close associate of 26/11 main conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen.

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana till August 13.

Special Judge Chander Jit Singh passed the order after Rana was produced before it through video conference after expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier.

Rana is a close associate of 26/11 main conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen. He was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition to India.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital through the sea route.

 

As many as 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

gavel law cases

Delhi HC tells Udaipur Files producer to screen film for those seeking ban

financial fraud

Alia Bhatt's former secretary Vedika Shetty arrested for ₹76 lakh fraud

Punjab police

Punjab police foil major terror plot, huge cache of arms recovered

Bharat Bandh, general strike

Bharat Bandh LIVE news updates: Public transport affected in various parts of India

ISRO

Isro successfully conducts hot tests of Gaganyaan propulsion system

Topics : Terrorsim 26 11 Mumbai terror attack Delhi court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden Visa ScamTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon