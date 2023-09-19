Nijjar killing: Khalistani activities over the years on Canadian soil

"Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty. It is contrary to the fundamental rules by which free, open, and democratic societies conduct themselves," Trudeau said in an emergency session of the parliament.
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani activist, was shot on June 18 outside a gurdwara in Surrey. He was wanted in India for being the "mastermind" of the Khalistani Tiger Force, a designated terror group in India. The Indian government has denied any role in the murder.
Nijjar's killing has brought public attention to Khalistani activities in Canada.
What is Khalistan?
Khalistan is a Sikh homeland the separatists want created out of Punjab and surrounding Indian territory. Cities like Brampton and Mississauga, West of Toronto, and Surrey in B.C. — with large Indo-Canadian populations — are hubs of the separatist movement.
The Indian government has banned the Khalistan movement, which views the movement and its affiliates as threatening national security. But the movement still has some support in countries like Canada and the United Kingdom, which have sizeable Sikh diaspora populations.
Canada has long been seen as a place where Khalistan supporters can live and operate without fear of persecution. Sikhs are the country's fastest-growing religious group, accounting for 2.1 per cent of Canada's population. Canada has the largest population of Sikhs in the world after India.
Kanishka bombing
In 2022, a pro-Khalistan organisation called Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) held a non-binding referendum on Khalistan in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, which has the largest Sikh population in the country. The organisers claimed that over 100,000 people voted in favour of Khalistan.
The Indian government strongly condemned the referendum and asked Canada to curtail any "anti-India activities". Additionally, the Indian government also asked Canadian authorities to designate as terrorists all those individuals who were so designated in India.
Attack on India's consulate in San Fransico
In July last year, India's consulate in San Francisco came under an attack from Khalistan supporters who tried to set the diplomatic facility on fire. Kurt Campbell, the United States National Security Council's coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs, said, "First of all, let me say that these are deeply regrettable events. We take very seriously the safety and security of diplomats that are living in the United States. We have been in close contact with Indian authorities, with local law enforcement."
Khalistani rally outside Indian consulate in Canada
In July this year, violence broke out at an anti-India rally outside the Indian consulate in Canada's Toronto. About 250 pro-Khalistani protesters gathered across the street from the building housing India's consulate. The protest, backed by the secessionist group Sikhs for Justice or SFJ, had been publicised by circulating the infamous "Kill India" posters online, which targeted India's seniormost envoys in Canada. The pro-Khalistan group was countered by a pro-India group, who faced off against them across the street. Two of the protesters were apprehended by the police.
India-Canada tensions