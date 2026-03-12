Nil expenditure in gasification scheme for most of 2025-26: Parl panel

A parliamentary committee has flagged significant delays in expenditure under the scheme for promotion of coal, lignite gasification, noting zero spending for most of 2025-26 despite a revised allocation of Rs 285 crore, and suggested a time-bound spending framework with quarterly milestone verification.

The standing committee on coal, mines and steel was of the view that the scheme's outlay was brought down from Rs 300 crore at Budget Estimates (BE) 2025-26 to Rs 285 crore at Revised Estimates (RE) stage due to milestone-based needs, with no expenditure incurred and even a a single eligible project pending reimbursement formalities.

"The committee noted that no expenditure is incurred for most of the financial year, with even a single eligible project awaiting fulfilment of reimbursement formalities," it said.