'No such problem': Uttarakhand CM warns against rumours of LPG shortage

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday dismissed reports suggesting a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders in Uttarakhand, terming them as mere rumours. The Chief Minister confirmed that he has already directed top officials to conduct a comprehensive review of the current situation in the state.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, while speaking to the reporters, said, "We are taking strict action against rumours, and there is no such problem anywhere in Uttarakhand. We are keeping a close eye on the situation. Yesterday, I had also instructed the Chief Secretary to review the situation in the state. We are working on all this so that people do not face inconvenience or black marketing."

Earlier on Tuesday, Ruchi Mohan Rayal, Commissioner of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Uttarakhand, informed that in view of the current global situation and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the state government is closely monitoring the gas supply situation across the state. Regular reviews are being conducted at the state level in coordination with the Food Department and oil companies, officials said. The Commissioner stated that there is currently no shortage of domestic gas in the state, and consumers do not need to worry about the availability of LPG. She further informed that the Government of India has promulgated the "Natural Gas Supply Regulation Order, 2026" under the Essential Commodities Act, keeping in view the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Under this order, special monitoring is being carried out to ensure a smooth gas supply system.