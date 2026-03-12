Omar meets father Farooq after assassination bid; leaders demand probe

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met his father and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah here on Thursday morning, hours after security personnel foiled an assassination attempt on the veteran leader at a wedding function in the city.

Leaders cutting across party lines also gathered at the former chief minister's residence in Bathindi here to enquire about his well-being and demanded a thorough probe into the incident.

Abdullah had a narrow escape when a gunman opened fire at him from behind while he was leaving the function at Greater Kailash on the outskirts of Jammu on Wednesday night.

The chief minister drove straight to the NC chief's residence after arriving in Jammu from Delhi this morning. He spent nearly an hour with his father, who received a stream of visitors, including leaders from the BJP, the Congress and social activists.

Omar's sons -- Zamir and Zahir -- also reached Bhatindi from Srinagar to meet their grandfather. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, who visited Abdullah, said CCTV camera footage clearly showed the accused pointing a gun at the NC president, rejecting speculation that firing was part of celebratory fire. He said timely action of security personnel prevented a tragedy and demanded a thorough probe into the incident, asserting that an attack on such a highly protected leader raises serious security concerns. Among those who visited Abdullah were ministers Sakina Itoo and Javaid Dar, along with senior functionaries and workers of the party, who condemned the incident and termed it a matter of serious concern.

BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa also visited Abdullah and termed the incident "deplorable and unfortunate" and said Jammu has always been peace-loving. "Such incidents have no place in Jammu. Even at the peak of militancy, Jammu maintained its communal harmony," he told reporters after meeting Abdullah. Referring to conflicting statements by the accused, the BJP leader said the motive behind the attack was still unclear. "We do not know what kind of grudge he has been carrying and what was going on in his mind, or why he did this. The agencies should investigate it and question him. "He himself is saying that he had been looking for him for 20 years... This is clearly a matter for investigation, and the agencies must probe it," the BJP MLA said.