NIMAS team scales new peak, names it after 6th Dalai Lama Tsangyang Gyatso

A 15-member expedition team from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) has successfully scaled an unnamed and previously unclimbed peak which has an altitude of 20,942 feet. The summit, located in the Gorichen range of the Arunachal Pradesh Himalayas, has been named ‘Tsangyang Gyatso Peak’ in honour of the sixth Dalai Lama, Tsangyang Gyatso, who was born in the Mon Tawang region in 1682.

Under the leadership of Colonel Ranveer Singh Jamwal, director of the National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS), the team embarked on a 15-day expedition through some of the region's most challenging terrain. The climb required the navigation of ice walls, treacherous crevasses, and a three-kilometer-long glacier, making it one of the most formidable climbs in the Himalayas.

NIMAS, headquartered in Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh, operates under the Ministry of Defence. The successful ascent of the peak is a significant achievement for the institute, and the team’s decision to name the summit after the sixth Dalai Lama is a tribute to his enduring influence on the Monpa community and his legacy of wisdom.

“Naming the peak after Tsangyang Gyatso is a way to honour his profound contributions to the people of the region and his place in its history,” said a defence release on Thursday.

The Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) has been informed of the ascent, and formal procedures are being followed to ensure that the newly named "Tsangyang Gyatso Peak" is recognised on official maps.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, also lauded the team’s achievement, celebrating their contribution to adventure tourism in the region. In a message posted on social media platform X, Khandu expressed his pride in the team and the significance of their historic feat.

“Huge congratulations to Team NIMAS Dirang on their historic achievement! Led by Director Ranveer Jamwal, they’ve successfully summited an untamed peak in the Gorichen Massif of the Mon Tawang region, reaching an impressive 6,383 metres! This groundbreaking feat not only showcases the spirit of adventure but also opens new horizons for exploration in Arunachal Pradesh,” the Chief Minister wrote.

The Gorichen range, part of the larger Arunachal Pradesh Himalayas, is renowned for its challenging terrain and natural beauty. The success of the NIMAS team is expected to further boost adventure tourism in the region, offering new opportunities for climbers and explorers.