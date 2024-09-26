Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / PM Modi's visit to Pune cancelled amid heavy rains; Metro launch put off

PM Modi's visit to Pune cancelled amid heavy rains; Metro launch put off

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was set to inaugurate a new Pune Metro line along with several other development initiatives but he visit was cancelled due to heavy rainfall

Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 11:44 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Pune on Thursday was called off due to heavy rainfall in the city, according to officials of his office.

PM Modi was set to inaugurate a new Pune Metro line and several other development initiatives. Officials said that the opening of the Pune Metro section connecting District Court to Swargate will signify the completion of Phase-1 of the Pune Metro Rail Project. The estimated cost for the underground portion between these two points is around Rs 1,810 crore.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) was also set to launch its electoral campaign in Maharashtra during his visit.

Since Wednesday, Pune and nearby areas have been experiencing heavy rainfall, which disrupted traffic and led to road closures in preparation for Modi’s visit. On Wednesday, Pune recorded over 130 mm of rain, with additional precipitation expected on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "orange" alert in the Pune district.

Mumbai rains: Local train services resume as water recedes at Andheri

In response to the heavy rain alerts, Suhas Diwase, the district collector of Pune, ordered schools to close on Thursday.

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai


On Wednesday evening, heavy rains in Mumbai resulted in the deaths of four people and led to significant flooding, traffic congestion, disruptions in Central Railway services, and flight diversions.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that schools and colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad will be closed on Thursday due to the severe weather conditions and associated warnings. The Mumbai Police urged residents to remain indoors and only go out if absolutely necessary.


Additionally, at Mumbai airport, 14 flights were redirected, and seven others had to abort their landings, opting to circle back for another attempt due to the intense rainfall and lightning.

(With agency inputs)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Former Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji granted bail by SC in money laundering case

Happy Birthday Dr Manmohan Singh; PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi extend best wishes

Rajasthan govt goes all out to woo investors for December summit

Jharkhand CM writes to PM, says uncleared Rs 1.36 trn dues affecting state

Highlights: Three IIMs among world's top 100 for MBA courses in QS Rankings

Topics :Narendra ModiPuneIMDMumbai rainsBS Web ReportsBharatiya Janata PartyBJP

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story