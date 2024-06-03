Home / India News / Nirav Modi, Mallya fled India due to agencies' delay in arrest, says court

Nirav Modi, Mallya fled India due to agencies' delay in arrest, says court

The court on May 29 accepted the plea of Vyomesh Shah, an accused in a money laundering case, to drop the bail condition of getting the court's prior permission to travel abroad

vijay mallyavijay mallya
Businessmen involved in multi-million dollar scams, such as Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya, were able to flee the country because probe agencies failed to arrest them at the proper time.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 1:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Businessmen involved in multi-million dollar scams, such as Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya, were able to flee the country because probe agencies failed to arrest them at the proper time, a special court here said recently.

Special judge M G Deshpande made the remark while hearing a plea of an accused booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) seeking modification in his bail condition.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The court on May 29 accepted the plea of Vyomesh Shah, an accused in a money laundering case, to drop the bail condition of getting the court's prior permission to travel abroad.

The detailed order was made available recently.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had argued that allowing Shah's application would give rise to situations like Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and Mehul Choksi.

Rejecting the probe agency's contention, the judge said, "I thoughtfully examined this argument and felt it necessary to note that all these persons fled because of the failure of the investigating agencies concerned in not arresting them at the proper time."

On the contrary, Shah had appeared before the court responding to the summons, secured bail, and applied many times to travel abroad, he said.

Shah's case cannot be equated with the cases of Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, Mehul Chokshi etc, the court held.

Diamantaire Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are prime accused in the multi-crore PNB scam.

Modi is currently serving a prison sentence in the UK, while his uncle lives in Antigua.

Mallya, currently in the UK, is accused in the over 900-crore alleged loan fraud case, being probed by the ED and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Also Read

India's top team to hasten extradition of Mallya, Nirav Modi in UK: Report

ED searches, assets attachment, convictions rose exponentially under BJP

FIR against Youtube channel for comparing Raghav Chadha to Vijay Mallya

FIR filed over posters carrying picture of PM Modi with fugitives in Delhi

India, UK discuss prioritising extradition requests relating to fugitives

Delhi govt plea for water: SC says meeting of UYRB to be held on June 5

IMD today weather: Heatwave in Northern region; rain in South, East India

After Amul, Mother Dairy hikes milk price by Rs 2/litre; Check latest rates

Delhi excise case: Court extends BRS leader K Kavitha's custody till July 3

Raveena Tandon, driver shoved by mob amid rash driving allegations

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Nirav ModiVijay MallyaVijay Mallya casemoney launderersMoney laundering

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story