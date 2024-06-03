Home / India News / Raveena Tandon, driver shoved by mob amid rash driving allegations

An altercation ensued when Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon's car allegedly hit a woman on the road, after which Tandon could be seen being shoved by the mob that gathered after the incident

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 11:58 AM IST
A video went viral on social media in which Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon and her driver could be seen confronting an angry crowd that had gathered outside her residence on Carter Road, Bandra. The driver is accused of hitting a woman on the road and assaulting three others after being confronted.

As per reports, Raveena got out of her car and tried to calm the crowd that had gathered. However, she was allegedly pushed and hit.

The video went viral on social media platforms and when the actress could be seen pleading 'please don't hit me.' 

An FPJ report mentioned that the actress was in a drunken state and abused and assaulted the victims. One of the victims could be heard saying “My nose is bleeding. You will have to spend the night in jail." While another said “You have assaulted. I will go to the police."

What did the police say about the incident?

When the Khar Police was asked about the incident, the police said there was no injury caused to anyone and there was no rash or drunk driving. The police haven't filed any FIR and a station data entry was made. Raveena didn't say a word about the incident. 

The video portrayed a different picture. However, the complainant claimed that Tandon's driver allegedly came out of the car and started abusing and assaulting his mother and daughter. Following this, a crowd of angry residents gathered at the spot and allegedly attacked the driver.

Raj Tilak Roushan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9) said that the complainants identified themselves as Mohammed and Tando, had both approached the police on Saturday night and reached a compromise and none of the two pressed for the registration of the FIR.

What is the case?

In a video, Mohsin Shaikh, a relative of the alleged victim, said that they were returning from a place close to Raveena's house, and the actress' driver hit his mother and when questioned he allegedly started assaulting. Shaikha also claimed that Raveen was in a drunken state and she also started assaulting after getting out of the car. He also claimed that they were at the Khar Police Station for four hours, but no police complaint was filed. 

About Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon is an Indian actress who primarily works in Bollywood. She has received several awards for her performances including a National Film Award, two Filmfare Awards and a Filmfare OTT Award. She also received Padma Shri, the fourth highest Indian civilian honour in 2023. Raveena Tandon was last seen in Patna Shuklla and she is currently shooting for her other projects; Welcome to the Jungle and Ghudchadi.

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 11:33 AM IST

