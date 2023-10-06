Nitin Gadakri approves Rs 154 crore to build bridges in Himachal Pradesh

Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced on Friday that schemes worth Rs 154.25 crore had been approved for the Una and Kangra region of Himachal Pradesh under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CIRF).

The Minister said with this approval, two bridges will be constructed on the Swan River at a cost of Rs 50.60 crore and Pong Dam on the Beas River at a cost of Rs 103.65 crore.

Gadkari said Himachal has been affected by natural disasters recently and there was a detailed discussion in this regard with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nadda and Minister Anurag Thakur on the need for approving new infrastructure projects in the state.

incessant rains in Himachal Pradesh have led to multiple landslides and cloudbursts in several places. The monsoon fury has also damaged several roads and bridges in the state.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly, earlier in Septembers passed a resolution demanding the Union government to declare destruction caused by recent heavy rains in the state as a "national disaster".

Earlier on September 18, the Himachal Pradesh government moved a resolution in the state assembly recommending the central government to declare the destructions caused by heavy rains in the state during the monsoon season this year a "national disaster."

According to state officials, Himachal Pradesh has incurred a loss of Rs 12000 crores in the rain-induced calamities during the monsoon this year so far.

Gadkari, after his visit to disaster-hit Himachal, had assured that the Central Government will extend all possible help to the affected.

"There has been unprecedented damage to the roads, bridges and private property due to flash floods, landslides and cloudbursts triggered by heavy rains," he had said, adding that Rs 400 crore will be released by the Union Government under Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF), so that repair and restoration works can be undertaken on war footing.

The NHAI will also bear the cost of repairing the link roads up to one kilometer along the National Highways in apple belts, he had added.