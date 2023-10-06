Home / India News / EAM meets Tanzanian counterpart, discusses Tanzanian Prez's state visit

EAM meets Tanzanian counterpart, discusses Tanzanian Prez's state visit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met the Tanzanian Foreign Minister January Makamba and discussed the upcoming state visit of Tanzanian President Samia Hassan to India this week.

Taking to X, Jaishankar said about the meeting, "Good to meet FM @JMakamba of Tanzania today. Preparing for President Samia Hassan's State visit that will take the India-Tanzania relationship forward."

Apart from Jaishankar, January Makamba also posted about the meeting and said that the meeting was focused on the intensifying efforts for increasing trade and investments between two countries.

Tanzanian Foreign Minister posted on X, "Today, I had the privilege of a cordial engagement with my counterpart from India, @DrSJaishankar Minister of External Affairs, at his office in New Delhi. We discussed the upcoming State Visit to India by H.E. @SuluhuSamia President of the United Republic of Tanzania, and expressed confidence about its impact in strengthening our relations. We also updated each other on the status of our relations and agreed to intensify efforts to realise our common desire to see trade and investments between our two countries expand and our development cooperation bearing intended results."

The President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan will visit India from October 8 to 10, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday.

The Tanzanian President along with her various Ministers and a large delegation is all set to visit India at the invitation of the President Droupadi Murmu.

As per the Minister of External Affairs press release, during her visit to India, Tanzanian President will meet President Droupadi Murmu and President Murmu will also host a state banquet for the President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

She will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan and thereafter will hold a detailed bilateral dialogue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.President Samia Suluhu Hassan will also participate in a business and investment forum in New Delhi on October 10.

A Presidential visit from Tanzania is taking place after a span of over 8 years. The upcoming visit will further invigorate and strengthen the historic and friendly relations between India and Tanzania, said the MEA release.

