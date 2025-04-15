Nitin Gadkari warns Delhi's toxic air can cause infections in 3 days

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday raised concerns over Delhi’s air pollution crisis by saying that even a brief stay in the capital city can cause health problems. “If you stay in Delhi for three days, you will get some infection,” the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways said while speaking at an event in Mumbai. Citing a report from 2022 highlighting the impact of air pollution on life expectancy, Gadkari said, “We have not taken the environmental issue seriously. There is a need to treat ecology and ethics with the same priority as economy and infrastructure.” According to the Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) report, developed at the University of Chicago, toxic air pollution in the national capital is reducing people’s life expectancy by nearly 10 years, making it the biggest health threat in India.

Infrastructure development: A solution to the pollution crisis

In Gadkari’s view, road infrastructure development in the country can be a central solution to combat the pollution crisis.

“We import nearly ₹2.2 trillion worth of fossil fuels. Petrol and diesel are major contributors to pollution. Traffic jams need to be solved. There is a need for a change in the fuel used in vehicles. I am supporting alternative fuels like a crusader. I want to save on the ₹2.2 trillion worth of fossil fuel imports and put ₹10 to ₹12 trillion into the pockets of farmers,” Gadkari said.

The minister also discussed the need for a major reduction in the logistical cost of the country. Citing the example of neighbouring China, Gadkari said, “China’s logistical cost is 8 per cent, the US and EU 12 per cent, but we have 14–16 per cent. We want to bring it down to a single digit. By January next year, logistics costs would come down to 9 per cent from 16 per cent.”

Even in December last year, Gadkari said he didn’t feel like coming to the national capital because of the high pollution levels. He mentioned that he often developed infections after visiting the city.

“Har baar Delhi mein aata hoon, aisa lagta hai ki jaana chahiye ki nahi. Itna bhayankar pollution hai (Every time I come to Delhi, I wonder whether I should go or not. The pollution is so severe),” he had said at an event in the capital.

Delhi’s air pollution crisis

Delhi is facing a severe air pollution crisis, with some of the worst air quality levels in the world. The main causes include vehicle emissions, construction dust, smoke from crop burning in neighbouring states, industrial pollution, and the use of firecrackers during festivals.

In winter, the situation worsens due to weather conditions that trap pollutants close to the ground, often leading to an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 400, which is classified as “severe”. The air frequently contains high levels of PM2.5 — tiny particles that can enter the lungs and cause serious health issues.

On many days, Delhi’s AQI falls in the “very poor” or “severe” category, making the air hazardous for everyone, especially children and the elderly.

This toxic air has serious effects on health, including breathing difficulties, asthma, heart and lung diseases, and even reduced life expectancy.