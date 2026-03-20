Nitish Kumar files nomination for JD(U) president, likely to be unopposed

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has filed his nomination for the post of JD(U) president as he prepares to return to national politics with his election to the Rajya Sabha.

JD(U) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha submitted Kumar's nomination at the party's central office here on Thursday. Jha is one of the proposers for Kumar.

The Bihar chief minister did not come to Delhi to file his nomination.

Party sources said Kumar is set to be elected unopposed, as there is hardly any possibility of anyone else filing the nomination for the post.

JD(U) national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said the last date for filing of nomination for the post is March 22 white the last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 24.