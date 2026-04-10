Nitish Kumar to take oath as RS MP today amid suspense over new Bihar CM

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar will take oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha today.

Both Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary arrived in the national capital yesterday and are likely to attend the oath-taking event.

Following his election to the Rajya Sabha, Kumar resigned from the Bihar Legislative Council (MLC) on March 30.

BJP President Nitin Nabin has said that there are no differences in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the impending appointment of a new Bihar Chief Minister as Nitish Kumar will be taking oath as Rajya Sabha MP.