Nitish Kumar urges Bihar residents to thank PM Modi for caste census

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the announcement of the caste census and urged the people of the state to do the same.
The JD(U) supremo was sharing the stage with the PM in Siwan district, where Modi launched 28 development projects worth over Rs 5,900 crore.
"Ordering a caste census is a great thing that the Centre has done. I thank the Prime Minister for the same," said Kumar, and addressing the people, "you all may please express your gratitude towards him".
The crowds erupted in applause, and chants in praise of the two leaders were heard.
Notably, the caste census has been an issue close to the heart of Bihar's longest-serving chief minister, who had earlier got resolutions passed in its favour from both Houses of the state legislature.
The BJP-JD(U) combine seeks to retain power in the assembly polls due in a few months, overcoming the challenge posed by the RJD, Congress, and Left combine, which has been claiming that the caste census was a result of its relentless pressure on the state.
Kumar, who has been critical of the opposition, especially the RJD, over its governance track record, took potshots at the main rival, without naming the party.
"Did the ones in power until we took over care for governance? People were scared of stepping out of their homes because of the law and order situation. Such a contrasting sight today when we have boys, girls, and so many women moving freely," said Kumar.
The JD(U) supremo also praised the Modi government for its generous assistance to the state and expressed confidence that "with the help of the Centre, Bihar is all set to scale great heights".
