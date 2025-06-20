'Jungle raj to vikas': PM Modi targets RJD, Congress in Bihar rally

In a high-voltage address in Bihar’s Siwan district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Opposition—Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)—accusing them of plunging Bihar into poverty, disrespecting Dalit icons, and stalling development for decades.

The speech coincided with the launch and foundation laying of multiple infrastructure projects worth over ₹10,000 crore, marking a major development push ahead of the Assembly elections.

“Bihar became a symbol of poverty under the rule of ‘Panja’ [Congress] and ‘Lantern’ [RJD]. It is the NDA that has brought Bihar back on the path of development,” PM Modi said.

Dynasty politics vs development: PM Modi sharpens attack Criticising dynastic politics, the Prime Minister said the NDA worked for “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”, while the Congress-RJD alliance believed in “Parivaar Ka Saath, Parivaar Ka Vikas”. “Congress’s licence raj kept Bihar poor for years. While families of its leaders became rich, the people remained poor,” he said, adding that Dalits and backward communities suffered the most under previous regimes. ‘Anti-Bihar, anti-investment mindset’: PM Modi on Opposition PM Modi further accused the Opposition of having an “anti-Bihar, anti-investment mindset”. “They nurtured gunda raj, mafia raj, and corruption. The jungle raj rulers had completely shut down Bihar’s engine of development. But today, an engine made in Bihar will power trains in Africa—this is the new India,” he said.

He also praised the BJP-JD(U) government, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, for restoring the state’s development momentum. ₹10,000 crore projects launched across key sectors PM Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones for infrastructure projects across the water, rail, and power sectors worth more than ₹10,000 crore. These are aimed at improving employment opportunities and regional connectivity in Bihar. Ambedkar video controversy escalates political row The Prime Minister also criticised RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav over a viral video from his birthday celebration. The clip showed a supporter placing a portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar near Yadav’s feet, allegedly without objection.