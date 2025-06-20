Honeymoon murder twist: Kin say Sonam hiding truth, seek full probe

The investigation into the brutal killing of Raja Raghuvanshi during his honeymoon in Meghalaya has taken a dramatic twist. His elder brother, Sachin Raghuvanshi, has accused Raja’s wife, Sonam, of misleading investigators and concealing crucial information related to the case. He has demanded that Sonam and the four other accused be brought to Indore for a detailed interrogation to uncover the “whole truth” behind the shocking crime.

Speaking to news agency PTI in Indore on Thursday, Sachin said, “Sonam misled the investigators during her eight-day police custody and withheld key details about the murder. She must be remanded in police custody for a longer period for proper interrogation.”

ALSO READ: Honeymoon murder: New details deepen mystery; court extends police custody He also reiterated his demand for narcoanalysis test of Sonam and her entire family, alleging a larger conspiracy. “It is not easy to plan such a massive conspiracy. The motive behind my brother’s murder must be clearly established. For that, Sonam and the other accused should be brought to Indore for detailed questioning,” he said. The fresh allegations came on the day a Shillong court extended the police custody of Sonam and her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha by two more days. Meanwhile, the other three accused – Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi – have been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

The victim’s mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, also broke down while speaking to journalists. Grieving her son’s death, she said, “Why did Sonam get my son killed? She, her friends, and all those close to her must be interrogated in detail. What was my son’s fault, and why did she get him killed? I won’t find peace until I hear the answer to this directly from Sonam.” Raja Raghuvanshi, a resident of Indore and part of a family involved in the transport business, had tied the knot with Sonam on May 11. The couple left for their honeymoon in Meghalaya on May 20. However, tragedy struck three days later.