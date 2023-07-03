Home / India News / 4th batch of 4,758 pilgrims leave for Amarnath shrine, say officials

4th batch of 4,758 pilgrims leave for Amarnath shrine, say officials

Over 20,000 pilgrims have paid their obeisance at the 3,880-metre high cave shrine till early Monday

Press Trust of India Jammu
While 3,030 pilgrims took the 48-km traditional Pahalgam route for their yatra, 1,728 pilgrims took the shorter but steep 14-km Baltal route, they said

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 11:04 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A fresh batch of 4,758 pilgrims left the base camp here on Monday for the Amarnath shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.

Over 20,000 pilgrims have paid their obeisance at the 3,880-metre high cave shrine till early Monday.

The fourth batch of pilgrims left in two back-to-back convoys and were escorted by eight security vehicles and an ambulance between 3.40 am and 4.10 am, the officials said.

While 3,030 pilgrims took the 48-km traditional Pahalgam route for their yatra, 1,728 pilgrims took the shorter but steep 14-km Baltal route, they said.

With this, a total of 17,565 pilgrims have left the Jammu base camp for the valley since June 30 when Lt Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh on Sunday visited Ramban district along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and took stock of security at the transit camp in Banihal and en route the shrine, a police spokesman said.

During the security review, the spokesman said threadbare discussions were held on various elements of security at different places of deployment to secure community kitchens and lodgment centres.

The ADGP asked the officers of police, Army, CAPF, intelligence agencies and civil administration to work in close coordination to ensure a smooth yatra.

Also Read

Amarnath Yatra 2023 registration begins today; Check complete details

J-K conducts trial run to check security preparedness for Amarnath Yatra

Security arrangements for the annual Amarnath Yatra underway: CRPF official

J&K L-G Sinha flags off first batch of Amarnath pilgrims from Jammu camp

On-the-spot registration of pilgrims starts in Jammu for Amarnath Yatra

PM Modi to visit Varanasi on July 7, to inaugurate various projects

SC gets an update: Wifi, virtual meetings, LED screens in courtrooms

Drone spotted flying over PM Modi's residence; nothing suspicious found

IMD issues yellow warning for 18 districts of Odisha from July 3-7

LIVE: Drone spotted over PM Modi's residence, investigation underway

Topics :Amarnath pilgrimsAmarnath yatraKashmirJammu and KashmirCAPF

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story