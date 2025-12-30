No evidence of racial slur in Tripura student murder probe: Dehradun SSP

No evidence of racial remarks has emerged in the preliminary investigation for the murder of Tripura student Anjel Chakma, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

Speaking with ANI, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dehradun Ajay Singh rejected the allegations of delay in filing an FIR. He said that the complaint was registered 24 hours after the incident.

Of the six accused, five have been arrested, while one of Nepali origin remains at large.

"In preliminary investigation, no evidence of racial remarks has emerged in the inquiry in this case. Probe is still underway. I reject the allegations (that the police did not file an FIR in the case) because the complaint about the incident was filed 24 hours later. One accused of Nepali origin remains absconding, the other five accused (including one from Manipur and one from the Bhoksa community) have been arrested," SSP Singh said.

This comes after the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) issued notices to executive authorities in Uttarakhand seeking a detailed action-taken report within three days in connection with the brutal murder of 24-year-old Anjel Chakma, who belonged to the ST community. The notices have been issued to the Uttarakhand Director General of Police, the Dehradun District Magistrate, and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP). The notice has also sought an explanation for the delay in registering the FIR by the police. In a complaint submitted to the NCST, All India Chakma Students' Union Senior Vice President Vipul Chakma alleged that Anjel was subjected to a fatal attack by the assailants on December 9.

He further alleged that, in addition to the delay in registering the FIR, the police attempted to shield the accused. Meanwhile, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo said that cognisance has been taken of the murder of student Anjel Chakma from Tripura, and authorities have been instructed to ensure the safety of students from the northeast residing in Uttarakhand. "I have taken cognizance of the murder of a student from Tripura in Dehradun. Notice has been issued to the State Government seeking a report on action taken so far. The Chief Secretary and DGP have been directed to ensure, on highest priority, the safety of students from the Northeast across the state," Kanoongo posted on X.

Chakma, an MBA student, was attacked by a group of miscreants with knives and other blunt objects in Dehradun on December 9 and later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. The brutal killing of Anjel Chakma, a student from Tripura, in Dehradun has sparked widespread outrage across the political fraternity, with leaders condemning the incident and demanding swift justice. Five of the accused have already been arrested, including two minors sent to a juvenile reform home, while the sixth accused, a Nepalese national, remains at large with a reward of Rs 25,000 announced for his capture. The Uttarakhand government has assured that all possible measures are being taken to ensure the perpetrators face the harshest possible punishment and to ensure the safety of northeast students across the country.

However, the opposition has accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government at both the Centre and the State level of spreading "hatred", which allegedly resulted in the killing of the student. Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of "normalising hate", which he said was leading to such incidents. "What happened to Anjel Chakma and his brother Michael in Dehradun is a horrific hate crime. Hate doesn't appear overnight. For years now it is being fed daily - especially to our youth - through toxic content and irresponsible narratives. And it's being normalised by the hate-spewing leadership of the ruling BJP," Lok Sabha LoP said in a post on X."India is built on respect and unity, not fear and abuse. We are a country of love and diversity. We must not become a dead society that looks away while fellow Indians are targeted. We must reflect and confront what we are allowing our country to become," he added.