No financial crisis in Puducherry as Centre provided funds: MoS Murugan

Addressing a press conference, he highlighted the BJP's recent electoral success in Delhi and India's economic progress over the past decade

Union Minister of State, L Murugan
Union Minister of State, L Murugan | Image: Wikimedia commons
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 7:14 AM IST
Union Minister of State L Murugan on Sunday asserted that there is no financial crisis in Puducherry, adding that the Central Government has allocated the necessary funds for the Union Territory's development.

Addressing a press conference, he highlighted the BJP's recent electoral success in Delhi and India's economic progress over the past decade.

"The BJP has achieved a historic victory in Delhi. In the last 10 years, India has surpassed England to become the 5th country in the list of emerging economies and will advance to become the 3rd country in 2027," he said.

He further noted that the Union Budget has been formulated with a long-term vision for India's development. "An allocation of Rs 3,432 crores has been made for Puducherry, including Rs 1,450 crores for JIPMER and Rs 186 crores for drinking water projects. Additionally, steps have been initiated to upgrade railway stations in Puducherry, Karaikal, and Mahe," he added.

"This budget has been presented to develop India. This budget will make India a developed country. The plan announced in the budget is a plan for all states. The necessary budget has been given to Puducherry. Puducherry does not have any financial crisis. The Central Government has provided the necessary funds," he said.

BJP Puducherry in-charge Surana, State President and Rajya Sabha MP Selvaganapathy, and Puducherry Minister Namachivayam were also present at the press conference.

The budget 2025-26 was presented by Finance Minister Sitharaman in Parliament on February 1.

PM Modi hailed the Union Budget 2025 as a "Force Multiplier" for India's development journey, describing it as a "budget of aspirations" for 140 crore Indians. He emphasized that this budget would fulfil the dreams of the people, with a strong focus on opening up several sectors for the youth.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :PuducherryBudget 2025financial crisisIndian Economy

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

