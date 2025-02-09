PG medical seats in focus as Centre aims to add 10K seats this year

Around 30 per cent of the upcoming 10,000 medical seats in the country this year could be for postgraduate courses, industry insiders said.

“Of the 10,000 seats announced to be added, 2,000 to 3,000 can be in MD and DNB courses, whereas the remaining 7,000 can be in MBBS,” Gaurav Tyagi, career counsellor with Career Xpert, said.

India is aiming to add 75,000 new medical seats in five years as it seeks to meet the World Health Organization (WHO) standard of one doctor for every 1,000 people, compared to the current ratio of one doctor for 1,263 people.

Postgraduate seats in India have increased from 39,583 in FY19 to 73,157 in FY25—an addition of around 33,574 seats in five years, according to the Economic Survey. However, the number of aspirants continues to far outstrip available seats. Data from the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), which conducts NEET-PG, shows that in 2023 there were 208,898 aspirants competing for 68,073 postgraduate seats in India.

The focus on increasing quality medical education comes at a time when the Economic Survey 2024-25 highlighted the need to incentivise aspiring students and medical graduates to stay in India rather than going abroad.

“The limited number of postgraduate seats in India and intense competition drive students to seek options abroad. Reservation policies also influence some students' decisions,” Waseem Javed, founder and chief executive officer of GetMeMbbs, said.

Around 20,000 to 25,000 Indian students move abroad to study medicine annually, with Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, and Bangladesh being popular destinations.

However, upon returning to India to practise, many of these students do not qualify. As a result, they do not contribute to the country’s medical workforce.

“Only 16.6 per cent of the 61,616 candidates who appeared for the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) in 2023 passed, indicating sub-par quality of medical education abroad, including a lack of clinical training,” the Economic Survey stated.

While increasing postgraduate seats is a key way to encourage students to continue their studies in India, Tyagi said there should also be a focus on improving faculty quality at medical colleges.

“Recently, 24 medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh were issued show-cause notices by the state’s directorate of medical education and training for failing to meet required faculty and infrastructure standards,” he said.

India needs more medical graduates not only to bridge the rural-urban gap in doctor availability but also to support projects like adding 4,500 daycare cancer beds across district hospitals over the next three years. The country urgently needs postgraduate medical graduates to meet the growing demand for cancer treatment, given its crude incidence rate of 100.4 cases per 100,000 people.

“The country is already facing a shortage of specialists, especially in rural areas, with only 4,413 specialist doctors currently available in rural community health centres, against the sanctioned strength of 21,964. This indicates a shortfall of 17,551, or 79.9 per cent,” an official said.

Experts suggest that opportunities for medical education are geographically skewed, with 51 per cent of undergraduate seats and 49 per cent of postgraduate seats located in southern states.

Similarly, doctor availability is heavily skewed towards urban areas, with an urban-to-rural doctor density ratio of 3.8:1. “It has been estimated that 75 per cent of dispensaries and 60 per cent of hospitals are in urban areas, where 80 per cent of doctors serve,” the Economic Survey noted.

The official added that while many graduates and specialists prefer to practise in their home states or major cities due to better amenities and professional opportunities, increasing the number of seats could enhance healthcare access in rural and underserved areas.

Moreover, there is also a skewed distribution of seats favouring specialisations like radiology, dermatology, gynaecology, and cardiology, while fields like oncology, psychiatry, and geriatrics are often neglected.

“Demand for postgraduate education is not limited to clinical practitioners; they are also crucial as faculty and trainers for the next generation. While we focus on increasing facilities for specialisations, it is also necessary to ensure equitable distribution across geographies and streams,” the Economic Survey stated.