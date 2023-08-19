Home / India News / No FIR against entrepreneurs, traders in UP without investigation

No FIR against entrepreneurs, traders in UP without investigation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered that a preliminary investigation be conducted before filing a First Information Report against traders and entrepreneurs

ANI General News
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 9:07 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered that a preliminary investigation be conducted before filing a First Information Report against traders and entrepreneurs.

This move aims to reduce the number of baseless FIRs filed against businesspersons and traders in the state, which frequently results in harassment and undue pressure, according to the official statement from the chief minister's office.

Now, FIR cannot be lodged directly by any person against traders and entrepreneurs.

Following the direction given by the Supreme Court in a case, the Uttar Pradesh government has taken this decision.

It is worth noting that the state government is committed to ensuring that, to accelerate the state's development projects, there is no hindrance to ease of doing business.

"Simultaneously, the government is determined to prevent any form of harassment against entrepreneurs, traders, owners of educational institutions, hospitals, construction companies, hotels, and others, as well as their managerial-level employees," the statement said.

The Yogi government has taken many reformative steps in the past to promote enterprise and business in Uttar Pradesh, including the implementation of 25 new sectoral policies on the initiative of the Chief Minister to establish industries in the state.

As a result of the Chief Minister's efforts, industrialists from all over the world have proposed an investment of Rs 36 lakh crores in Uttar Pradesh.

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 9:07 AM IST

