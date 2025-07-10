'No tax notice to Srikanth Shinde, scrutiny part of routine process'

Government sources have denied that Srikanth Shinde, son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has received an income tax notice. The clarification comes amid media reports claiming he had received a tax notice.

“No notice has been issued to Srikanth Shinde, son of Eknath Shinde,” a senior Finance Ministry official said.

The official added that recent notices were issued as part of routine selections under the Computer-Assisted Scrutiny Selection (CASS) cycle for the assessment year (AY) 2024-25.

"The CASS cycle (i.e., Computer-Assisted Scrutiny Selection) for the ITRs filed for AY 2024-25 last year was executed recently. Under the CASS cycle, cases are selected for scrutiny without any human intervention and based on certain pre-defined risk parameters," the official said.